WOODLAND PARK • The face of Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado in Teller County, Sherri Albertson gave a pep talk about the organization during the January forum hosted by Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler.

“JA’s vision is to aspire and prepare young people to succeed,” Albertson said.

Recently, JA launched the tagline: “We envision a world where young people have the skill set and mindset to build thriving communities,” she said. “We focus on the economic empowerment through education.”

DETAILS Major donors that fund programs in Teller County by Junior Achievment of Southern Colorado include: Newmont Mining Corp., Black Hills Energy, Vectra Bank and the Kiwanis Club Foundation.

In Teller County schools, in addition to Lake George Charter School in Park County, JA’s programs are led by volunteers who share their work experiences. “In the process, the volunteers also serve as role models who positively impact people’s perceptions about the importance of education as well as critical life skills,” Albertson said.

In the classroom, the volunteers, who include city and county officials, provide lessons to promote financial capability, work/career readiness and business ownership. “Luckily, in Teller County we have a lot of options to open students’ ideas to what’s possible,” she said. “We have volunteers and business leaders who go into the classroom to teach the JA program.”

Many of the volunteers have experience with Junior Achievement USA and, as a result, help design the curriculum for area schools. “The curriculum goes hand-in-hand with what students are learning in the classroom,” Albertson said, “It’s teaching the Common Core standards that students need to know, anyway.”

Founded in 1919 by Theodore Vale, president of American Telephone and Telegraph, Horace Moses, president of Strathmore Paper Co. and Senator Murray Crane of Massachusetts, Junior Achievement was an after-school program and alternative to the 4-H programs.

The Colorado Springs office opened in 1954. Six years later JA initiated the first international office in the United Kingdom.

Since 1970, JA volunteers have taught in high-school classrooms and in the 1990s added classes for kindergarten through eighth grade. “Every year, JA revisits the curriculum to make sure we are up to standards,” Albertson said.

When schools shut down in March 2020, JA added online classes. “During COVID, we pivoted,” she said.

Last year, however, JA volunteers gave 60 in-person classes and reached 1,200 students. “We had 30 volunteers,” she said.

In collaboration with Woodland Park School District, JA volunteers and teachers conduct financial-literacy classes which include gaining experience using laptops at business locations in Colorado Springs, Albertson said.

After talking up the advantages of Junior Achievement in Teller County, Albertson zeroed in on the audience. “I will be recruiting volunteers for classes in April and May at Summit, Columbine and Gateway elementary schools,” she said.

The classes are weekly in addition to the annual JA For a Day program. For information about JA, email Albertson at sherri.albertson@ja.org.