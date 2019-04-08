Woodland Park police are investigating a robbery at the Community Cupboard that happened sometime during the weekend of March 23-24.
“Our replacement food stocks were depleted with the break-in, and we are taking all security measures to ensure this does not happen again,” said Lisa Rawson, the cupboard’s executive director. “It is sad as we are more than happy to help anyone in our community.”
The robbery occurred days before the cupboard launched its “Heart for Hunger” campaign.
Looking for the positives, Rawson said, “This is why Colorado is great, with all of our community support and help.”