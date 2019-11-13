In a twist on the annual Christmas party, with Santa Claus and homemade cookies, Saturday’s Community Cupboard in Woodland Park will feature a petting zoo.
“The 4-H is helping us; I’m asking for chickens, rabbits, goats, a miniature horse and we’ll have some dogs, too,” said Lisa Rawson, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
All are invited to the “Cookies with Santa” party in the cupboard’s backyard, also featuring entertainment provided by ‘Mother Nature’ with Heat Miser and Snow Miser, along with The Grinch and his dog Max.
To add oomph to the party, art students of Stacia Ray’s at Woodland Park High School intend to decorate the backyard as a winter wonderland.
To make sure Santa hears all requests, each child will receive a form letter with blank spots for a wish list. Children can have their pictures taken with Santa for a $5 donation to the cupboard to fund holiday projects, food baskets and toys.
Rawson, the board of directors and the volunteers, go into high gear for the next two months, filling dinner boxes for Thanksgiving and Christmas, followed by the toy drive for Christmas presents.
“We are in dire need of gifts for ‘tweens’ and teens, maybe coats or jackets,” Rawson said. “Parents can choose three gifts per child.”
Donors may drop gifts off at City Market, Safeway, Natural Grocers, Vectra, Park State and Community banks and ENT Credit Union in Woodland Park. To help fund the holiday needs, The Osborne Trust awarded the Cupboard a $10,000 grant.
Cookies with Santa will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Cupboard Food Pantry, 414 N. Colo. 67, Woodland Park.
“The community has been so good to us we want to give back,” Rawson said.