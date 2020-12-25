The Community Cupboard of Woodland Park just wrapped up its 18th annual SantaGives! toy giveaway campaign.
This year, the nonprofit served 78 families in need, including 156 children, with the help of Newmont Mining, Unified Title Company, and individual donors.
The Emmaus Fellowship Church provided use of their basement, as well as heat, free of charge.
Each family was able to pick two or three gifts per child.
"This would not have been possible without our sponsors and donors," stated Lisa Rawson, senior executive director, Community Cupboard of Woodland Park.
The SantaGives! campaign also paid off $1,000 on layaway gifts at the Woodland Park Walmart for the families in need.
This giving initiative falls on the heels of the Community Cupboard serving 230 families at Thanksgiving with a special food box as well as a pandemic food box, totaling 51,000 pounds of food, and more recently the distribution of Christmas and additional pandemic meal Boxes, to serve approximately about 130 families.
Learn more about the Community Cupboard or donate at www.wpcommunitycupboard.com.