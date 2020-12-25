By Community Cupboard of Woodland Park
This year was the Community Cupboard of Woodland Park's inaugural "Pay It Forward — Growing the Grinch's Heart Three Sizes" initiative.
Thanks to donors such as Alex and Kathy Paul, the Woodland Park Food Pantry was able to pay for groceries for families, individuals, seniors and children on Dec. 23 at City Market.
Lisa Rawson, senior executive director, adopted the Grinch as the Cupboard’s mascot in 2018. "If the Grinch's heart can grow three sizes — then that is an example I want to follow," she said.
She also quoted Dr. Seuss, "Maybe Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store … maybe Christmas … perhaps … means a little bit more!"
Michelle, an employee at City Market, said, "I have been here for many years and never have I seen an executive director do what Ms. Rawson has done for our community members."
She and other City Market employees helped the Grinch spread Christmas cheer with a smile and a nod and a simple "Merry Christmas."
Rawson added, “And hopes of a New Year filled with happiness and true fulfillment."
While Rawson and the Grinch were out meeting the community, volunteers were busy at the Food Pantry, 414 N. Highway 67, passing out full Christmas meal boxes and full pandemic food supplies to those in need.
"It is the Cupboard’s goal to do this every 23rd of December. Our mission is that by spreading joy that hope will follow, especially right now. In this heartbreaking time in our current history, the pandemic of 2020 brought with it illness, mass job losses, business closures, and millions of Americans have felt the worry of an empty cupboard. Our local food pantry, the Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, Inc., which has been serving Teller County, Park County and the Ute Pass areas since 1978, was doling out food boxes at a rapid pace, even to those outside our community," stated the Community Cupboard in a news release.
This year the Community Cupboard stands by its adage — one that Rawson adopted the year she took over as director in 2018 — "It takes a village of nonprofits (organizations) to raise community awareness for permanent change."
To donate to their mission, go online to wpcommunitycupboard.com or mail a check to The Community Cupboard, P.O. Box 999, Woodland Park, CO 80866.