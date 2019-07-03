BRETT ACKERMAN TO LEAD CPW’S SOUTHEAST REGION
Brett Ackerman, a commissioned wildlife officer with deep experience in parks and wildlife law and in a variety of leadership roles, has been appointed as the new southeast region manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Ackerman, who has served as deputy southeast region manager since 2014, was selected by Dan Prenzlow, CPW director, who previously held the title from 2005 until he recently became the director.
“We were fortunate to have many exceptional candidates apply for this role,” Prenzlow said. “Working closely with Brett the past five years, I came to know him as a true leader. He has the background needed to help CPW achieve its goals.”
Ackerman joined the former Colorado Division of Wildlife in 2000 as a district wildlife manager patrolling the Rifle area. Previously, he had worked for a private environmental engineering firm and for the National Park Service following his graduation from Brigham Young University in Utah.
While in Rifle, Ackerman served as an adjunct professor at Colorado Mountain College, teaching Spanish-language courses.
In 2005, he became CPW’s Regulations Manager based in Denver and spent a decade directing the state’s parks and wildlife regulations program, serving as the primary author of parks and wildlife law. He also attended the University of Colorado, earning a Master of Public Administration degree with a concentration in environmental policy, management and law.
In 2014, he became deputy southeast region manager, where he managed the regional land use, energy, water, education, volunteer, and engineering programs and a multimillion-dollar annual budget.
As one of four CPW regional managers, Ackerman will oversee wildlife officers from Leadville to Trinidad to Burlington, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Salida, Cañon City and Lamar. In addition, he will direct management on seven state parks and serve on the CPW statewide leadership team.
“I look forward to continuing CPW’s great legacy of excellence in the Southeast region and will work hard to serve the citizens of this state and conserve natural resources so that Coloradans can always continue to live life outside,” Ackerman said.
Ackerman lives in Monument with his wife, Tara, and their five children.
UPHS TO HOST EIGHTH ANNUAL CEMETERY CRAWL
The Ute Pass Historical Society invites the public to tour the Woodland Park Cemetery and meet some of the old pioneers who are resting there. UPHS will host tours of the cemetery every 15 minutes from 1-3 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $5 and are available at the gate. Free parking for the event is provided at 540 Manor Court.
For more information, contact UPHS at 686-7512 or email uphs@utepasshistoricalsociety.org.
TCSO HOSTS WOMEN’S SELF- DEFENSE CLASS
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office will host a Women’s Self-Defense Class July 13 at 11 a.m. at the Divide Fire Station, 103 County Road 51, Divide. Women ages 18 and older are invited to participate. The class is $25, with cash or check accepted. Applications are available at the TCSO lobby window (11400 Highway 24, Divide) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The application is also available online at tinyurl.com/y4y92rp5. Class space is limited.
CELEBRATE PEARL DEVERE IN INAUGURAL EVENT
The Old Homestead House and the City of Cripple Creek invite the community to celebrate its legendary Madam Pearl DeVere in the inaugural Pearl DeVere Day, July 27. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Old Homestead House Museum, 353 Myers Ave. in Cripple Creek, the event will recognize and celebrate the life of DeVere, an important and influential madam who owned and operated the prestigious Old Homestead House in the late 1890s, playing host to some of the country’s wealthiest and most prominent businessmen.
Bed races, live music, a beer garden, food, and craft and steampunk vendors will fill the day with Victorian fun. All proceeds will benefit the Old Homestead House Museum.
For more information on rules for the bed races, and to register a team, contact Kelly Branyik, Cripple Creek’s marketing and events coordinator, at kbranyik@cripple-creek.co.us. Each team should consist of three people (two “Johns” and one “Pearl.”) Race registration is $30.