TELLER COUNTY HOLDS HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE
The community is encouraged to donate new toys, gift cards or money to provide presents to Teller County children for the holidays.
Those who wish to donate may bring unwrapped gifts to one of several drop-off locations now through Dec. 15.
Checks may be written to “Teller County Toy Drive,” and money may be dropped off at Divide Fire Station 1 during business hours.
Drop-off locations include:
• Divide Fire Station 1, 103 Cedar Mountain Road, Divide.
• NETCO Fire Station 1, 1010 Evergreen Heights Road, Woodland Park.
• Florissant Fire Station 1, 2606 U.S. Highway 24, Florissant.
• Your Neighborhood Realty, 111 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.
• Walmart, 19600 U.S. Highway 24, Woodland Park.
• City Market, 777 S. Gold Hill Place, Woodland Park.
• Divide Venture Foods, 11115 U.S. Highway 24, Divide.
Outpost Feed Store, 18129 County Road 1, Florissant.
• ACE Hardware, 1920 County Road 31, Florissant.
Additionally, Divide Fire will be participating in the annual Christmas parade. Attendees are invited to bring one unwrapped toy for Divide Fire representatives to collect them during the parade route as well as at the tree lighting.
VICTOR ELKS CHRISTMAS BASKET TOY DRIVE WILL BENEFIT TELLER FAMILIES
The Teller County Assessor’s office is helping bring smiles to county children through the Victor Elks Christmas basket toy drive.
The community is asked to consider donating new or gently used toys or bicycles for children of any age.
Collection boxes are around the community and will be open through Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. at the following locations:
• Family Dollar, 347 W. Carr St., Cripple Creek.
• Teller County Centennial Building, 112 N. A St., Cripple Creek.
• Bronco Billy’s, Cripple Creek.
• Teller County Courthouse (Assessor/Clerk & Recorder offices), 101 W. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek.
• Peoples Bank, 651 S. Scott Ave., Woodland Park.
• Park State Bank & Trust, 710 U.S. Highway 24, Woodland Park.
• Vectra Bank, 361 U.S. Highway 24, Woodland Park.
• Fidelity Title, 361 W. U.S. Highway 24, Suite 100, Woodland Park.
• Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park.
Items may also be picked up. Contact Betty at 686-7970 for more information.
Distribution of the toys and bicycles is Dec. 15. If you know a family in need, please call for information.