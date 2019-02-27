STUDENTS COMPLETE CRIPPLE CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT’S INAUGURAL FIRE CADET PROGRAM
Three students have completed the Cripple Creek Fire Department’s inaugural class of the fire cadet program that began in January.
The program is designed for Cripple Creek-Victor students in grades 9 through 12 who wish to pursue a career in fire services upon graduation from high school. Upon completion of the program, students will be certified in Fire I, Hazardous Materials, and will be prepared for EMT courses as reserve firefighters.
Students were required to complete a stringent application process that includes procuring three letters of recommendation, as well as an interview with members of the CCFD. Cadets receive intensive classroom instruction as well as real-world experience with CCFD.
2018 TELLER COUNTY CARES VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD NOMINATIONS
The Teller County Cares Awards celebration is from 8 to 10 a.m. April 10 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. A 16-year event in Teller County, the ceremony recognizes organizations, service groups and individuals who have provided extraordinary volunteer service to their communities.
The nominations are due by Friday. For information, email mhbarrowman@prospecthch.org.