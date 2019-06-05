RETURN OF POPULAR OUTDOOR SKILLS DAY HIGHLIGHTS LINEUP OF JUNE EVENTS AT MUELLER STATE PARK
The smell of a campfire and the echoing song of a hermit thrush await visitors to Mueller State Park this month. Life explodes in all directions with blooming wildflowers, singing birds and baby animals everywhere.
It also means the return on June 22 of Outdoor Skills Day, a free opportunity for the whole family to sample a variety of outdoor recreation activities including fishing, caving, target shooting with shotguns, .22-caliber rifles and archery, bird watching, outdoor cooking, Bear Aware and much more.
June is an exciting time in Mueller, where you’ll catch a glimpse of nature’s treasures. Explore alone on the park’s 44 miles of trails or join in a guided hike or naturalist program. Naturalists and volunteers at Mueller love to share the wonder and science of all the living things at the park.
Programs will highlight local wildlife, favorite flowers, unique features and local history at the park. There are programs for your entire family, including children’s programs, evening amphitheater programs and bird watching.
Of special interest is the Thursday night series of history of the Pikes Peak region with volunteer naturalist Paul Thies, who has researched and created programs on the history of the Pikes Peak region. Each week, Thies will offer a new program on a different time and people including Native Americans, early explorers, military, fur traders, mining and railroads — all in the Pikes Peak region.
Receive expert instruction from CPW staff, Hunter Education instructors and conservation organizations like the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Mule Deer Foundation, Pheasants Forever.
For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Mueller.
THE PANTRY TO HOST CREEKSIDE COWBOY BREAKFAST BUFFET WEEKEND MORNINGS THIS SUMMER
The Pantry in Green Mountain Falls will host a Creekside Cowboy breakfast buffet featuring live entertainment with Ted Newman this summer on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.
Newman is a gifted troubadour and has appeared on American Bandstand with Dick Clark, and toured with Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and John Denver. His repertoire of “eclectic antiquity” and diverse styles are sure to make a fun and memorable event.
Enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet to boot! Call 684-9018 for more information.
HELP KEEP YOUNG WILDLIFE WILD THIS SPRING IN COLORADO
Each spring, Colorado welcomes an abundance of young wildlife across the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds residents and visitors to leave young wildlife alone. To protect these animals, it is important that people do not feed, approach or harass them.
Many birds and mammals give birth this time of the year. Now through June, newborn wildlife may be found in backyards, trails, open spaces and even in parking lots, in rare instances.
Every year during spring and early summer, Colorado Parks and Wildlife receives numerous calls reporting young wildlife that has been “abandoned” by adult animals. Well-meaning animal lovers are often tempted to help a young animal by picking it up or feeding it, but young animals do not need rescuing and have been prepared by nature to survive without human intervention. In fact, human intervention most often does more harm than good.
Young wildlife is frequently left alone in a safe location while adult animals go on the search for food. Young fawns and calves are left for long periods of time and are safer when they are left alone. If you come across young wildlife, do not approach them as the mother is probably nearby.
“We are asking people to be responsible and play a part in protecting Colorado’s wildlife by not touching young wildlife,” said Shannon Schaller, senior wildlife biologist for the Northeast region. “Baby mammals are scentless in order to prevent predators from finding them. When humans touch these animals they leave behind an unfamiliar scent not recognizable to the adult animals and that can cause them to become fearful. This can cause true abandonment of otherwise healthy offspring, and put the survival of that baby in question.”
During this time of the year, it’s also common for baby birds to be found outside of their nests, leading people think these birds have been abandoned. But this often happens when birds are learning how to fly. Most likely, they have landed very near their nests.
Because birds do not have a highly developed sense of smell, baby songbirds can be picked up and moved out of harm’s way or placed back in their nests if absolutely necessary. The young of raptors, however, are a different story. Great-horned owls and other raptors are territorial and have been known to fly directly at humans seen as a threat to their young.
If you do encounter young wildlife on the trail or in your yard, leave the animal where it is and keep pets out of the area. Use binoculars to quietly view the animal from a distance. Do not get too close to the animals as human proximity may make the wild parents afraid to return.
“Young wildlife has the best chance of survival when they are left in the care of their wild parents. Humans trying to assist young wildlife rarely leads to a good outcome,” said Schaller. “Wild animals are not our pets. Not only is it illegal to keep and feed most wildlife as your own, but it will also lead to a poor chance of survival if they are ever returned to the wild. Be a friend to young wildlife, and don’t touch or feed them if you come across these animals this spring.”
Human-raised and hand-fed animals are rarely returned to the wild due to their lack of survival skills. Licensed wildlife rehabilitators are trained to use methods that will give a wild animal the best chance of surviving upon release. CPW asks people to call their nearest office to work with these rehabilitators to ensure the best outcome for animals.
Additionally, handling wildlife poses risks, including disease transmission of rabies, distemper or other illnesses. Wildlife can also carry fleas that might subsequently spread disease to humans or pets.
For more information on living with wildlife, visit cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlife.aspx.
VICTOR LOWELL THOMAS MUSEUM, NEWMONT GOLDCORP MINING CORPORATION ANNOUNCE EXTENDED DATES FOR CC&V GOLD MINE TOURS
The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum and Newmont GoldCorp Mining Corporation announce extended dates for their CC&V Gold Mine Tours, which provide visitors tours of large-scale mining operations near Victor.
Tours have been extended through Sept. 11 and other additional times during the summer and fall. Visit victormuseum.com for additional tour times during busy summer dates.
Tour groups meet at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, located at Third Street and Victor Avenue in Victor. Tickets are $8.50 per person. All proceeds benefit the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum. Reservations and online tickets are available at victorcolorado.com.
For more information, call 689-4211 or 689-5509.