CREEK WEEK COMMUNITY CLEAN UP REGISTRATION NOW OPEN
The Creek Week Community Clean Up event is slated for Sept. 29 at the 3rd Street trailhead from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is now open. To volunteer register at fountaincreekweek.com.
Creek Week is a nine-day, watershed-wide litter and debris collection event wherein service groups, neighborhood associations, scouts, schools, churches and individuals donate their time to clean up the Fountain Creek Watershed.
The event is also a chance to raise awareness about the watershed, local water supply, the district and littering issues.
It also keeps local communities cleaner, safer and more beautiful.
Last year, 25 volunteers from Woodland Park collected 10 bags and large debris. Sixteen volunteers from Green Mountain Falls collected 20 bags and large debris.
ENJOY A FREE DAY AT THE FLORISSANT
FOSSIL BEDS
Sept. 22 is Fee Free Day/Public Lands Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.
The Monument has 15 miles of hiking trails, a museum and film, and self-guided trails. Kids can earn a Junior Ranger badge by completing a Junior Ranger gamebook available at the visitor center desk.
AFFORDABLE HEALTH SCREENINGS COMING TO WOODLAND PARK
Residents living in and around Woodland Park can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Ute Pass Cultural Center at 210 E. Midland Ave. in Woodland Park will host this community event on Oct. 15.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
• Diabetes risk.
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis.
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.
Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that fits age and risk factors. Also ask about the Wellness Gold Membership Program, which allows customers to get all the screenings they need now, but pay $19.95 a month.
Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
COMMUNITY READING PROGRAM KICKS OFF
Thousands of readers of all ages across the Front Range are joining Pikes Peak Library District in a community-wide literacy and learning initiative.
The 17th annual iteration of All Pikes Peak Reads takes place now through Nov. 17. It’s a regional effort to improve literacy and foster dialogue across social, cultural, and generational lines. The 2018 program is focused on diversity, multiculturalism, immigration and resiliency.
“We think this is such important subject matter for our community to discuss in our current climate, both locally and nationally,” said Amy Rodda, head of Adult Services. “The whole goal of All Pikes Peak Reads is to help increase literacy across the region while instigating important conversations about relevant current events. We’re very optimistic that this year’s program will achieve those goals.”
This year’s program includes three titles, divided up by age group. The adult title selection is “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom” by Helen Thorpe. Young adult and teen readers wanting to participate can read “Flying Lessons and Other Stories” edited by Ellen Oh, and the children’s selection is “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña.
Both Thorpe and de la Peña will be visiting Colorado Springs this fall as a part of the All Pikes Peak Reads event schedule.
In addition to the author visits, All Pikes Peak Reads has a robust events schedule that spans the two months of the program’s run. Events include movie screenings, multicultural celebrations, cooking and craft classes, story times, and more. PPLD representatives say the wide array of events is an attempt to make sure everyone can be involved, in the hopes that the timely issues dealt with in the selected titles are discussed community-wide.
“There is something for everyone in this year’s reading program, and we hope everyone in the community will feel included and motivated to participate,” Rodda said.
A full schedule of events can be found at ppld.org/appr.