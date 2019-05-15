OPEN HOUSE AT TELLER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office hosts an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1. The office is located at 11400 Highway 24 in Divide.
REGISTER NOW FOR MAGNIFICAT BRUNCH
Magnificat of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting a brunch June 8 at Our Lady of the Woods, 116 S. West St. in Woodland Park. The guest speaker is Michaeleen Smith.
Brunch begins at 10 a.m. and is catered by Mucky Duck Restaurant and Catering.
For more information, or to register, contact magnificatofpikespeak@gmail.com.
FREE TOURS OF DOWNTOWN WOODLAND PARK, HISTORY PARK OFFERED SATURDAYS THIS SUMMER
Ute Pass Historical Society offers free guided tours of History Park and a walking tour of downtown Woodland Park every Saturday this summer, beginning June 8 through Aug. 31 (excluding Aug. 3).
The 90-minute walking tour of Downtown Woodland Park begins at 9:30 a.m., so please arrive at the UPHS Museum Center by 9:20 a.m.
The Museum Center is located at 231 E. Henrietta Ave., next to the Woodland Park Public Library. Bring plenty of water and a light sweater.
After the downtown walking tour, walk through the bygone days with Ute Pass Historical Society. The tour of the five buildings comprising History Park is at 11 a.m. Exhibits and contents have recently been refashioned, so “come again for the first time!”
For more information, call UPHS at 686-7512 or visit UtePassHistoricalSociety.org. Private tours of History Park may be arranged throughout the year; call to set up a date and time.
All tours are weather permitting.