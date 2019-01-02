MUELLER STATE PARK BEGINS RESERVATION-ONLY CAMPING
Mueller State Park is among 15 Colorado state parks which began reservation-only camping Jan. 1.
Mueller joined five state parks previously participating in reservation-only camping, and two more parks — Lake Pueblo and Chatfield — will join the program in April.
The program makes it easier for campers to reserve campsites at 20 state parks. The system was tested successfully by five parks in 2018. Under the new system, campers can reserve a site, 24/7, anywhere from six months in advance up until the day of their arrival. Campers can log into cpwshop.com from a computer or smartphone or can call 800-244-5613.
Park managers in the pilot program reported success with eliminating the three-day reservation window and switching to a system where campers reserved their own spots via phone or online the day they plan to arrive at the park or up to six months in advance.
The ability to reserve a site on the same day eliminates the need for campers to gamble on a first-come, first-served spot, only to arrive at the park and find that there aren’t any spots available.
Campers who occupy a reservation-only campsite without a reservation will be subject to a citation. All campers must reserve a campsite prior to occupying the site. Also beginning Jan. 1, CPW eliminated its $10 reservation-only camping fee when calling or using the website to reserve a site.
Cellular coverage at some state parks can range from spotty to non-existent. CPW is advising those interested in camping at these parks to make their reservations online or by phone before arrival.
FLORISSANT FOSSIL BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT ANNOUNCES ENTRY FEE-FREE DAYS IN 2019
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument will waive its entrance fee on five days in 2019.
The five entrance fee-free days for 2019 will be:
• Monday, Jan. 21 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day;
• Saturday, April 20 – Start of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day;
• Sunday, Aug. 25 – National Park Service Anniversary;
• Saturday, Sept. 28 – National Public Lands Day; and
• Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is one of 115 national parks that has an entrance fee. The National Park System includes more than 85 million acres and is comprised of 418 sites, including national parks, national historical parks, national monuments, national recreation areas, national battlefields and national seashores. Last year, 331 million people visited national parks spending $18.2 billion, which supported 306,000 jobs across the country and had a $35.8 billion impact on the U.S. economy.
The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth grade students, and disabled citizens.
For additional information, please call 748-3253, or visit nps.gov/flfo or Facebook or Twitter at /FlorissantNPS.