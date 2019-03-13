2019 MEN'S ADVANCE AT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE
The 2019 Men's Advance is set for Thursday through Saturday, the first in the new auditorium at Charis Bible College's main campus.
At this year’s conference, men will learn what it means to champion their faith, deepen their relationship with the Lord, and build lasting bonds with other men through fellowship.
The speakers for this year’s event are champions in their own right. Andrew Wommack will be joined again by sportscaster James Brown, former host of Fox NFL Sunday and current host of The NFL Today on CBS, and retired NFL head coach Tony Dungy, a New York Times bestselling author and current analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America.
This event is now free, and a $40 meal ticket is available for purchase if desired, which includes one lunch and one dinner. There will be food vendors on site, hiking trails and many other free activities.
For more information, visit charismensadvance.com.
'TELLER COUNTY LISTENS' BRINGS ASSESSOR, COMMUNITY MEMBERS TOGETHER
On a monthly basis, the Teller County Assessor, Colt Simmons, breaks bread with Teller County folks to listen to county issues and concerns in "Teller County Listens."
This month, the TCL program will meet for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. March 20 at Costello’s Coffee House, 2679 U.S. Highway 24 in Florissant.
For more information, contact the Assessor’s office at 689-2941.