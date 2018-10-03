KIWANIS CLUB ANNOUNCES NEW DAY FOR BINGO
The Ute Pass Kiwanis Club announces changes in its bingo events. Enjoy bingo in Woodland Park now on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Crystola Roadhouse. Purchase 10 games and six cards for each game for $20. Proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, visit the Ute Pass Kiwanis at upkiwanis.org.
NONPROFIT SEEKS COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVES TO JOIN TEAM
The ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a nonprofit educational and cultural exchange organization, is seeking individuals to serve as representatives in the community. ASSE provides exchange programs in the for high school students worldwide. For information about ASSE or becoming an area representative, contact the Western Regional Office at 1-800-733-2773 or email asseusawest@asse.com.
WOODLAND PARK TRACTOR
SUPPLY DONATES PET FOOD
The Woodland Park Tractor Supply Co. store recently donated more than 10 bags of pet food to help feed local dogs and cats in need of adoption.
Tractor Supply presented the pet food donation to Food Pantry in Woodland Park. The donation comes on the heels of Tractor Supply’s Out Here with Animals event, a month-long celebration.
The Woodland Park Tractor Supply hosts pet adoption events throughout the year. Interested groups can visit TSCEventPartners.com or call the store at 686-0401 to learn more.
RED ROCK RANCH SELECTED FOR SITES OF EXCELLENCE PILOT
Red Rock Ranch has been selected as a participant in the national Firewise USA program’s Sites of Excellence pilot program, which commences January 2019.
During the 24-month pilot, participating sites actively engage and encourage their residents to increase the percentage of homes in their designated boundary to complete defined goals and objectives in each parcel’s Home Ignition Zone using criteria developed by the pilot’s working group comprised of state liaisons and staff at the site.