GRANDPARENTING MATTERS SEMINAR SET
The Legacy Coalition presents a Grandparenting Matters seminar from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Woodland Park Community Church. For more information and to register, go to woodlandparkcommunitychurch.com.
GREAT CLIPS SALON HOSTS CUT-A-THON FOR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLORADO
Great Clips salon at 1117 E. U.S. Highway 24 in Woodland Park will be hosting a Cut-a-Thon event Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. to support the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. Stylists will provide free haircuts, with a suggested donation of $7. Proceeds will fund an infusion bay at the facility’s new Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.