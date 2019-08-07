CHAUTAUQUA PRESENTATION FEATURES GEN. WILLIAM JACKSON PALMER
A free Chautauqua presentation in celebration of Victor’s 125th anniversary and featuring Gen. William Jackson Palmer, portrayed by Dave Harmon, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Saint Victor Catholic Church 201 Portland Ave., Victor.
The event is sponsored by the Victor Heritage Society.
Gen. Palmer founded the City of Colorado Springs and developed railroads connecting Colorado with the rest of the nation. Palmer’s Denver & Rio Grande Railroad provided connections for the rail lines that brought passengers and supplies to Victor and shipped gold ore to processing mills located in Florence, Pueblo and Colorado Springs, where the coal and water required were more plentiful and cheaper.
For more information, visit VictorHeritageSociety.com.