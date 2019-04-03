TRACTOR SUPPLY’S SPRING PAPER CLOVER PROGRAM PROVIDES LEADERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES FOR 4-H YOUTHS
Tractor Supply Company, in partnership with National 4-H Council, is gearing up for its Spring Paper Clover event, a semi-annual fundraising campaign that provides millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youth. Donations from the program provide opportunities for youth to attend enriching camps, conferences and other developmental programs across the country.
Through Sunday, Tractor Supply customers and team members can participate in the Paper Clover fundraiser by purchasing a paper clover for a donation during checkout at stores nationwide or by making a purchase online at TractorSupply.com.
Now in its ninth year, the partnership between Tractor Supply and 4-H has generated more than $12 million in essential funding. This past fall’s initiative raised nearly $2 million, impacting more than 14,000 students.
4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. Those who participate with their local store are eligible to win a $100 Tractor Supply gift card through the Paper Clover Participation Sweepstakes. For more information on Paper Clover or how to enter the sweepstakes, visit TractorSupply.com/4h.