5 TIPS TO KEEP YOUR DISPOSALS HEALTHY THIS THANKSGIVING
Preventing plumbing problems during the Thanksgiving holiday can be as easy as pie — if cooks know the dos and don’ts of their garbage disposals.
But the day after Thanksgiving is usually the busiest day of the year for plumbers. They receive a spike in emergency calls for malfunctioning garbage disposals and clogged drains.
“Our service professionals are usually heroes for our customers during the holidays,” said Charlie Hall, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Southern Colorado. “Garbage disposals weren’t designed to replace the trash can, so they get overworked during the holidays.”
With a house full of family and friends, more leftovers go down the drain. That means an increase in the chance of drains clogging and garbage disposals breaking.
Hall said it is important for cooks to know what should and should not be put down the drain after the Thanksgiving feast is cleaned up. It could help prevent inconvenient plumbing problems from occurring during this already busy time of the year.
While counting your blessings this Thanksgiving be thankful for these top 5 turkey day tips from Mr. Rooter Plumbing:
• Don’t put turkey bones, skin and potato and onion peels down garbage disposal.
• Throw leftovers in the trash, not the sink.
• Feed waste gradually to prevent overloading the garbage disposal.
• Avoid pouring grease down the drain; wipe off greasy pans before washing.
• Don’t operate dishwasher if you suspect a problem. It discharges into the disposal.