SEPTEMBER MEANS DRAMATIC SIGHTS, SOUNDS AT MUELLER: QUAKING ASPEN, BUGLING ELK
Celebrate the dramatic sights and sounds of fall at Mueller State Park as the aspen turn golden and mating season brings out elk and their eerie bugling.
Typical weather in September at Mueller brings crisp, blue-sky days and cool nights. As the days become shorter, the trees start to change into their awesome display of color. Aspen trees give the forest a golden glow. Come out and enjoy the show whether camping, hiking, biking or horseback riding and immerse yourself in the beauty of autumn in Colorado.
Visitors can enjoy the displays informally and then join park staff on Sept. 29 as the park hosts its annual “Mueller in Gold” fall festival celebrating the changes in the forest and the annual rut of the elk in this day full of family fun activities.
At the Mueller in Gold festival, discover why the trees change their colors on an Aspen Hike. Learn what’s happening with all the elk in their peak of health at this time. Join in the fun and try archery or “gold” panning. Special activities are planned for kids to explore and play in nature. All activities are free; a park pass for each vehicle is the only cost.
A full schedule of naturalist programs can help visitors look, learn and enjoy the surroundings. Evening amphitheater programs will continue on weekends and guided hikes are available almost daily. Special programs this month include elk-bugling hikes, a full-moon hike and “fall challenge” hikes.
The Fall Challenge is an invitation to hike all the trails at Mueller, with a guide or solo, about 60 miles, in one month. Folks who meet the challenge receive a certificate and prize for their accomplishments.
Come on up to Mueller to soak up the sunshine, blue skies and autumn color. See a full list of programs on the park website at cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Calendar.aspx.
You can also keep an eye on the calendar in The Courier for upcoming events.