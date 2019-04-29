PIKES PEAK WORKFORCE CENTER HOSTING TELLER COUNTY JOB FAIR
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting a job fair Thursday in Cripple Creek.
The fair will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave., and is open to members of the general public aged 16 and older.
There will be several dozen employers from a variety of industries on site, including aerospace, government, law enforcement, entertainment, health care, engineering, heating and plumbing, hospitality and construction.
“We enjoy these annual Job Fairs in Teller County,” said Traci Marques, CEO and executive director of PPWFC. “The community here is close-knit, and we are able to see lives changed by our services. We look forward to an energetic day of helping make connections between businesses that are hiring and people looking for work or to upgrade their careers.”
Attendees should bring 10 copies of their resume.
For a list of participating employers, visit ppwfc.org/cripple-creek-job-fair.