GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP SCHEDULED FOR EARLY 2019
Prospect Home Care & Hospice will host a grief support group for eight weeks in 2019.
Facilitated by Susan Marion, MA, LPC, grief support coordinator, the group will meet Mondays for eight weeks from 2 to 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 14, 2019 through March 4.
Topics discussed will include: the six needs of mourning; common grief symptoms; coping skills for strong emotions; adjusting to changing roles and identity; and creating ongoing support systems.
The cost is $80, and scholarships are available.
Those interested in registering for the group must RSVP by Jan. 10 to 687-0549.