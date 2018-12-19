FEE INCREASE PLANNED AT FLORISSANT FOSSIL BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT IN JANUARY
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument will soon modify its seven-day pass from $7 per person to $10 per person on Jan. 1. The yearly pass will increase from $30 to $35.
In April, the National Park Service (NPS) announced changes to the entrance fees charged at national parks. The changes, which came in response to public comments on a fee proposal released in October 2017, have modestly increased entrance fees to raise additional revenue to address the $11.6 billion in deferred maintenance across the system of 418 parks, historic and cultural sites, and monuments. Most of these changes went into effect last June and Florissant’s fee increase was scheduled for January 2019. The price of the annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass and Lifetime Senior Pass will remain $80. The Access Pass, Free Annual Pass for U.S. Military, and Annual 4th Grade Pass are free.
All of the revenue from the fee increase will remain at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. The funds will be used for deferred maintenance projects and activities to improve the experience for visitors who visit the monument.
There are no additional fees for any monument programs beyond the daily entrance fee of $10 per adult (visitors ages 15 and younger are free).
For additional information, call 748-3253 or visit nps.gov/flfo.