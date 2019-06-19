CRIPPLE CREEK HOSTS SUMMER MUSIC SERIES
Cripple Creek is hosting a summer concert series this season to bring people of the community and surrounding areas together. Each month, Cripple Creek will host a local Colorado band for a mini concert one weekend out of the month until summer ends.
The Music Series will be held in the small pocket park next to Cripple Creek City Hall, at 337 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek. Each concert is free and will include beer and food vendors for the guests to enjoy.
Cripple Creek organizers encourage guests to bring their own lawn chairs and to also bring a light jacket to protect against any cool mountain evening breezes.
Upcoming concerts times and dates are:
• Tejon Street Corner Thieves, July 13, 5-8 p.m.
• Kerry Pastine and the Crime Scene, Aug. 3, 5-8 p.m.
• So What Brothers, Sept. 1, 3-6 p.m.
Street parking is available for guests. Contact the city’s Marketing and Events Coordinator Kelly Branyik at kbranyik@cripple-creek.co.us with questions, or go to VisitCrippleCreek.com for more information.