Chipita Park Road closure at Ute Pass Elementary begins Monday
Chipita Park Road northwest of Ute Pass Elementary School will be closed beginning Monday while a crew contracted by El Paso County installs a new box culvert to help improve storm water drainage in the area.
No through traffic will be allowed between Fountain Road and U.S. Highway 24. Detours will be in place to help maintain traffic flow.
Green Mountain Falls Road, Ute Pass Avenue and U.S. 24 will serve as the detour routes during the closure. Drivers are reminded to reduce speeds and to watch for workers, equipment, signs and barricades. El Paso County thanks drivers in advance for their cooperation.
Funding for the project is provided through the Community Development Block Grant — Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program. The need for the project came to light after flood waters in 2015 poured out of the Waldo Canyon Fire burn area.
Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed in April.