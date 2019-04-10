BLOWN DOWN TREES PROMPT CONCERNS ABOUT IPS BEETLES, SAFETY
Hurricane force winds blew down hundreds of trees on the Palmer Divide area during last month’s bomb cyclone, causing concern among residents and foresters about ips (engraver) beetles and public safety.
Ips are native bark beetles that infest freshly-cut or newly fallen trees and branches.
“They become active when the weather warms in mid-April, and the recently fallen trees will be ideal brood sites,” Mike Till, forester with the Colorado State Forest Service, said.
Ips mature from egg to adult in eight weeks and new adults emerge from the green wood and attack other trees. Unlike the larger mountain pine beetle, ips attack only small trees, less than six inches in diameter, or larger trees that are stressed by injury or disease. Till said he does not expect a large epidemic over the next few years.
“After an event like the blowdown, we usually see an increase in ips activity for two to three years,” Till said. “The best thing landowners can do is treat the wood promptly to kill the ips before they mature and attack new trees. Promptly lopping the branches into small pieces, less than 18 inches in length, and scattering them will promote drying and kill the immature beetles before the emerge. Chipping the slash will also kill ips beetles.”
Landowners may also cut and pile the branches and take them to the Black Forest Slash and Mulch Site when it opens May 4. Landowners must drop off infested wood at the site within a week of its May 4 opening, as the schedule calls for first grinding in early June.
The slash site is located on the Black Forest School section on the east side of Herring Road, about one-quarter of a mile south of Shoup Road. Hours of operation are available at bfslash.com.
Additionally, fallen trees hung up in standing trees are a safety concern. CSFS forester Dave Root is concerned for landowners who try to cut the leaning trees. Root said the worst hazard is when the leaning tree is cut loose; the butt end may swing in any direction.
“The last thing you want is to have the butt end of the tree swing towards you while you are holding a running chainsaw. You cannot be certain which way the tree will swing.”
The average homeowner should have a professional contractor or experienced sawyer remove leaning trees, Root said.
For more information on ips beetle and slash management, visit csfs.colostate.edu/csfspublications and click on the tab to the corresponding publication you would like to read, or call 687-2921.