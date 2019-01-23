APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR SECOND YEAR OF PEAK ARTS PRIZE
Peak Arts Prize has returned for its second year of funding projects that amplify local arts to new audiences.
On Jan. 10, video applications are invited in three categories:
• Large arts organizations: $7,500 grant and a $500 digital marketing package with PeakRadar.com.
• Small arts organizations prize: $5,000 grant and a $500 digital marketing package with PeakRadar.com.
• Individual artists prize: $2,500 grant and a $500 digital marketing package with PeakRadar.com.
The 3-minute video application format allows creatives to shine in a new way, engaging the public in the stories of their ideas. The application window closes at midnight on Feb. 10. Expert judges will then select up to nine finalists to advance to public voting online at PeakArtsPrize.org from March 1 through 15, when the community will decide which three projects to fund this year in the Pikes Peak region.
Winners will be announced March 20.
“What makes Peak Arts Prize so exciting is its high visibility, shining a new spotlight on our arts community’s standing invitation for more people to experience local arts and culture. From the video applications to the fresh ideas in the projects themselves to the diversity of the applicants, this contest directly asks people what they want to see happen creatively in their own community this year, said Angela Seals, deputy director of the Cultural Office and program coordinator.
Peak Arts Prize is a program of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, funded by The Fund for the Arts, a fund of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. See detailed rules and eligibility guidelines at peakartsprize.org/rules.