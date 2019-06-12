APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN FOR WILLIAM & BETTY OSBORNE TRUST FUND GRANTS
The Advisory Trustees of the William & Betty Osborne Trust Fund announce the availability of grant funds from the Trust for the 2019 year.
For an organization to qualify for a grant, it must have a nonprofit status and be involved in charitable work that delivers services to deserving residents within the territorial boundaries determined by the Trust. The boundaries for the Osborne Trust include the westside of Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and part of the Ute Pass communities to the west border of Teller County. The organization must not be supported by tax dollars for its services and should operate exclusively for religious, charitable or educational purposes or for the prevention of cruelty to children.
Application forms may be secured by emailing a request to the Trust Administrator Lorraine Willis at LorraineWillis480@gmail.com. Requests for an application must be received by June 30. For a grant request to be considered, the grant application instructions must be followed and the completed application must be mailed with a postdate no later than July 31.