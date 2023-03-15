A series of bills making their way through the Colorado legislature has caught the attention of Teller County commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams. The three are working overtime testifying against bills that limit ownership of guns and ban assault weapons.

Last week, commission chair Stone testified against three proposed bills that would regulate gun ownership. For instance, Senate Bill 23-169 changes the legal age to purchase, or possess, firearms from 18 to 21.

Stone contrasts the age to own a firearm to that of being able to vote at 18, a result of legislation of 1968.

“We were sending young people off to war, so Congress decided that if you were old enough to pick up a rifle, serve your country and put your life on the line, you deserve to vote,” Stone said, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting March 9. “I think this bill will end up in the courts, which, I think, are on the side of liberty.”

“Your commissioners understand there’s a crisis out there,” Williams added. “We see it every day; it’s a mental-health crisis. If you are unstable, you probably shouldn’t have a gun.”

The bill ignores the mental health crisis while targeting parents of kids who want to learn to hunt, Williams said.

“This is about rural Colorado; guns are our lifestyle. This is the West,” he said.

When it comes to a bill that would grant county commissioners the authority to prohibit the discharge of firearms in unincorporated areas of the county, the three are just saying no.

“We are protecting citizens’ right in opposing HB 23-1165,” Campbell said.

Sheriff Jason Mikesell has his own grievances, including HB 23-1169.

“This would stop police officers from disrupting disorderly conduct; if people are fighting in the street, we can write a summons but can’t touch ‘em,” Mikesell said. “The second piece is that we are no longer able to arrest prostitutes.”

The bill is designed to protect children if their parents are arrested.

“We don’t arrest parents unless they’ve done something heinous,” Mikesell said. “All these bills are the most idiotic things I’ve ever read.”

Language of the 23-1169 bill states that “the commission and resulting custodial arrest of low-level offenses, commonly tied to behavioral health, substance use, and homelessness issues, which are often exacerbated by jail, are most effectively addressed by alternate-responder models or diversionary community supports.”

Mikesell also referred to HB 23-1100, which would negate the sheriff’s 287(g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“It means that we can no longer assist or hold ICE inmates,” Mikesell said. “This is an anti-Teller law.”

Mikesell recently won a lawsuit brought against him by five Teller County residents, challenging his agreement with ICE.

In other business:

Stone announced that the Colorado Department of Transportation’s resurfacing project on U.S. 24 from Green Mountain Falls to Edlowe Road will proceed during the summer, with traffic delays expected.

Stone announced that as vice chair of Region 16 Opioid Abatement Council, he will help the council spend $6.5 million to develop strategies for prevention, treatment and recovery for people suffering the impact of the opioid crisis. “This is a problem that extends across all demographics, so I’m glad we’re working on strategies,” Stone said.

The money for strategies is part of Colorado’s share of $400 million from the $26 billion settlement from retailers and drug manufacturers in a case settled in 2018. Teller County Undersheriff Stan Bishop as well is on the abatement council.