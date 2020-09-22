Citing evidence of the reduction of the number of COVID-19 cases in Teller County, the commissioners requested a variance this month to allow the return of table games in Cripple Creek casinos.
If approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the restrictions proposed by the commissioners would allow three players at the blackjack table and four for roulette. If the casinos initiated live poker, six could play at the same time.
Players would wear gloves and masks and no bystanders would be allowed. Dice would be disinfected and playing cards would be changed out after more than two hours of use if the games require touching by the customer.
In a letter for CDPHE, commissioners Bob Campbell, Marc Dettenrieder and Norm Steen also requested that casinos be allowed to return to serving alcohol 24/7. As it is, casinos are legally required to limit one alcoholic drink for each customer per every 30 minutes.
“This eliminates overserving and intoxication from alcohol served regardless of the time of the day,” states the letter.
The commissioners’ request is for an amendment to the variance granted by the CDPHE in June that allowed the casinos to open June 15 but only for slot machines. In the letter, the commissioners praise the city’s casino owners for taking steps to protect their employees and customers from virus transmission and spread.
The request is supported by UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital as well as the Teller County Board of Health (the commissioners) and “no comment” from Teller County Public Health.
In requesting the amendment, the commissioners state that 166 people in Teller County have tested positive for the virus, 15 have been hospitalized and four have died.