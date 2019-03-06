Along with approving resolutions, Teller County commissioners received a special invitation to the county fair.
“We would appreciate if you could come to one or all of our events at the fair,” said Sissy Sonnier, the fair’s 2019 Princess, speaking from the podium Feb. 28. “The fair has a little something for everybody.”
The event begins with the ATV rodeo that features a grand entry parade.
“On Senior Day, we have a free lunch and a performance by the Flying W Wranglers,” Sonnier said. “We’d love for you to be at the event, but if that’s not possible, that’s all right.”
Sonnier and Lilly Allen, senator for Teller County 4H, highlighted the fair events, which include a rodeo, a small animal exhibit, demolition derby and a horse show. The fair is from July 27 to Aug. 4.
Along with the marketing pitch, Allen issued a challenge.
“Tuesday, Aug. 30, is our indoor projects day; most of the time, indoor projects don’t get recognized,” she said. “But we would love it if all of you, or one of you, could come and sit with these kids, listen to their projects and, if you could, tell the kids what they could improve on.”
The commissioners were receptive and Commissioner Norm Steen requested a calendar of events.
In other news:
• Steen was elected the vice chairman of the Colorado Transportation Advisory Committee. As well, Steen is chairman of Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.
• Commission chair Marc Dettenrieder introduced the county’s new director of the Office of Emergency Management, Don Angell. Former director of the Arizona Department of Transportation, Angell held the same position for Montrose County.
“I served 32 years in the fire service, and nine years in the federal incident command, where I dealt with fires here in Teller County, floods across the nation, blizzards and hurricanes,” Angell said.
Angell replaces Steve Steed, who resigned due to illness. “We were so blessed to have Steve Steed and what he brought to the table and feel like we have the same type of guy in Don,” Dettenrieder said.