Railing against the mandate to amend the Teller County Building Code to align with the International Energy Conservation Code, commissioners nonetheless complied with the mandate.

In doing so at the meeting June 22, they beat the state-mandated deadline of July 1.

The mandate is the result of a series of bills passed by the Colorado legislature designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, HB22-1362 is another step in the legislature’s movement toward comprehensive electrification of natural gas appliances, furnaces and water heaters, for instance.

Pressured to comply by July 1, commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams unanimously chose to adopt the 2021 version of the International Energy Conservation Code.

On the recommendation of the county’s Board of Review, commissioners amended the building code to add that roofs must be covered 100% by an ice/water shield.

When a roof is deemed in inappropriate conditions, the commissioners approved an amendment to allow only one layer, rather than two layers, of covering.

But when it comes to mandating complete electrification in a few years, the commissioners agree the mandates take away local control.

“Half of these things make zero sense for rural Colorado,” Stone said. “You can’t have natural gas coming into the homes which have to be wired for charging stations for electric vehicles, all stuff that is kind of fantasy land.”

Williams sees an out.

“By adopting these codes, this buys us time,” he said, referring to the three-year window before the mandate takes effect.

The new regulations will make building homes more costly and remove efforts to build affordable housing, Campbell said.

“I’m not a happy camper but I don’t see what choice we have,” he added.

After the meeting, Stone clarified why the commissioners complied with the state mandate.

“The legislature has put local governments in a very difficult position. They preach affordable housing and then pass mandated building code adoption that raises the cost of building a home by tens of thousands of dollars,” he said. “What commissioners did was to adopt a version of the energy code that was the least-expensive option available to us for our homebuilders and homeowners, while buying time for us to go and lobby the legislature to ease up on the coming harsher mandates and recognize the unique challenges of building affordable homes in a rural, high-altitude setting.”