The middle of September was high time for Ute Pass Health Service District which was named District of the Year by the Special District Association.

In a presentation to Teller County commissioners last week, James McLaughlin, director of the district’s Community Paramedic program, attributed the award to the agency’s partners, among them, UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, Teller County Department of Human Services and dispatchers for the sheriff and police departments, .

“I get to be the one who has the honor of coming here but really it’s people like Logan (Anderson) who is out there every day on the streets making contact with patients trying to understand what their needs are,” McLaughlin said, referring to the paramedic with him. “We are not the solution to every problem; it’s our partners that make us so powerful.”

Among the partners, McLaughlin said, are Jay Teague and Michelle Wolff, directors of the Office of Emergency Management and Public Health & Environment, respectively.

“During COVID Michelle found us a way to be able to administer monoclonal antibodies in people’s homes,” McLaughlin said. “We treated 133 antibody patients and got paid for eight. The cost to our organization was over $160,000. But it was the right thing to do for the community.”

McLaughlin added that only one of the patients went to the hospital and none died.

With the mental health assessment program, the district saved $4 million in downstream costs of not calling an ambulance and going to the hospital.

He also said that not having law enforcement respond saves another $250,000.

Along with the gratitude and congratulations from commissioners Erik Stone and Dan Williams, Bob Campbell zeroed in on the risk involved in implementing programs, such as the antibodies’ treatment.

“It takes guts to be out there,” he said. “Most of these projects you have been a leader on. Not every leadership group has that ability to jump out there and lead.”

With the trophy, of an American eagle, McLaughlin and Anderson posed for a photo with commissioners Erik Stone, Dan Williams and Bob Campbell.

Later in the meeting, McLaughlin added information to a complaint by Scott Marshall about the difficulty of having to rely on oxygen in the mountains.

Marshall stepped to the podium lugging a tank of oxygen, the only alternative to liquid oxygen. “I am planning on starting a nonprofit to buy liquid oxygen,” he said.

“This is a big issue with the aging population up here,” Williams responded. “I applaud your efforts and the nonprofit is probably the initial way to go.”

McLaughlin added. “We recognize the issue with the oxygen, and it goes even deeper than we can even scratch the surface,” he said. “The reality is that there are no oxygen companies up here.”

On another note, Stone highlighted the work of the Region 16 Opioid Policy Council for El Paso and Teller County, for which he serves as vice president.

“We will have a role in guiding the investment of settlement dollars over the next 17 years,” he said, referring to the more than $700 million in settlements from the lawsuit won by Phil Weiser, Colorado’s attorney general, against drug companies and those who contributed to the opioid crisis in the country.

“It’s incredibly complicated and an incredible responsibility,” Stone said. “Opioids have affected every part of society from newborns to senior citizens because of the way this drug was prescribed, and the danger associated with use of the drug without supervision.”

In other business, the commissioners approved a special use permit for George and Jennifer Quist, on behalf of Quist Mining, for surface mining in Teller County within U.S. Forest Service land.