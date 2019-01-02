Concerned about a collective lack of knowledge about the first 10 Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, Andy McKean convinced several Colorado counties to proclaim Dec. 15 as Bill of Rights Day.
“If you don’t know your rights you don’t have any,” said McKean, speaking from his home in Denver. “So how can you defend something you don’t know?”
The resolution, passed by Teller County commissioners Marc Detenrieder, Dave Paul and Norm Steen, states, in part, that the Bill of Rights is the foundation of American liberty, recognizes, affirms and protects fundamental human and civil rights for which persons of all races have struggled for thousands of years.
“When it says we have the right to a free press, religion, to peaceably assemble, petition the government for the redress of grievances, keep and bear arms, to peaceably assemble — why did our Founding Fathers put that in there?” McKean said.
While Dec. 15 was the 227th anniversary of the ratification of the Bill of Rights, the document remains pertinent today. “If you read any newspaper today, there’s always something in there about one of our freedoms,” McKean said.
Years after the ratification, Congress added other rights, among them, granting African Americans, women and citizens who are 18 years old, the right to vote. “That’s something really important in America,” he said. “I’d like to see an educated populace so that people know what they’re voting for.”
McKean, who speaks to groups and students about the Constitution as well as the Bill of Rights, encourages his audiences to call the White House at 202-456-1414 or the comment line at 202-456-1111.
“Any American can call those numbers and give them your thoughts about what’s happening in our government, in the world, or whatever you want to say,” McKean said. “Because we’re free to give our point of view.”
In a time of division in America, McKean emphasizes that the Constitution, along with the Bill of Rights, is a unifying document. “The idea of the resolution is to have families sit down, read and discuss the Bill of Rights,” he said.
McKean’s goal is to make Colorado a model state, despite the fact that not all counties passed the resolution.
In the meantime, McKean is focused on educating people about America’s form of government as a representative republic. “We have checks and balances, which we’re fighting over now,” he said. “What’s the power of the president, of the judicial, of Congress?”
McKean’s ultimate goal, however, is to ensure that the freedoms and rights granted by the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights endure. “I want to make sure our young people have a belief and a faith in what our country stands for, and our system of government, our rights,” he said. “My main concern is that we don’t lose faith in our way of life.”