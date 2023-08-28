When a proposed land-use bill removed local control in zoning issues to allow for more affordable housing, Teller County commissioners testified against the bill in March.

If passed, HB23-213 would have mandated changes in zoning codes from single-family to multi-family housing in urban areas. The bill would allow accessory-dwelling units, duplexes, and triplexes in large municipalities in residential zones.

While the bill, which ultimately failed in May, targeted municipalities with a population greater than 250,000, the commissioners nonetheless reacted.

While the bill was still in the initial stages two years ago, commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams wrote a white paper and submitted the document to Gov. Jared Polis.

“The paper was designed to try to answer questions about what’s wrong with affordable housing, why things change,” said Williams speaking the commissioners’ meeting Aug 22.

Last week, Williams was present when Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order that, in essence, restores local control while directing multiple state departments to speed up the permit process.

For instance, the order directs the Division of Housing to draft and execute contracts for grants and loans within 90 days. In November, Colorado voters approved Proposition 123 which dedicates $300 million in funding per year for affordable-housing grants.

In addition, the governor’s order directs the DOH to produce a draft contract within 30 days after funds are awarded to a recipient.

According to paperwork issued through the governor’s office, the directives are designed to ensure that state processes are responsive to community needs while reducing paperwork and time burdens.

The order, in effect, addresses the commissioners’ objection to removing local control from the initial land-use bill.

“This order is a component of what we wrote when they (the legislature) were trying to be heavy handed and we said, ‘wait a minute! before you try to tell Teller County how to run our Community Development Department by telling developers what to do, how about cleaning your own house?’” Williams said. “Well, we said it more eloquently than that in the white paper.”

In essence, the state has been unresponsive in answering housing/development needs in Teller County.

“We’ve had a delay in our process, been waiting for nearly a year,” Williams said. “A developer like Mr. Andersen (Carl, who was in the audience) can’t build houses because he can’t get wastewater. He can’t get wastewater because the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment doesn’t answer the phone.”

The order directs multiple agencies, in addition to the DOH, to submit reports that support the goals of the directive by Dec. 15, with a final report due in August 2024.