Teller County commissioners got a peek at the future of the county’s youngsters who join 4-H clubs. Last week, the 4-Hers, of varying ages, stepped up to the podium to highlight the variety of skills and education they receive from membership.

Most were raising pigs, cows, or lambs to show at the county fair this week. Many said they would donate the proceeds of the animal sales to the Teller County Association of Fairs and Shows.

In praising the youngsters, commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams spoke of the relevance and long-term advantages for students who join 4-H.

“The skills you are learning will benefit you the rest of your life,” Campbell said. “I’m so happy you’re here today.”

Dan Williams added, “You understand the relationship between where food comes from and how much it costs,” he said.

With 4-H, the students are becoming stewards of animals as well as the land, Erik Stone said.

Terri Snare, who has helped coordinate the fair for years, attributed the presentation to 4-H leaders, particularly Alanna Crawford, who spearheaded the event July 27.

In other news:

• The commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, completed a five-year behavioral-health plan designed to ensure that people have access to services.

“Whether it be issues coming out of the pandemic, addiction or mental-health issues, the plan is to ensure that, either we have the services, or can direct residents where those services may be located,” Stone said. “The plan is half-actionable and half-aspirational. In some ways, we’re doing better, in our child-welfare area.”

However, there are more calls for adult protection services, he added.

• In the past six months, there have been two suicides, said Teller County’s coroner Steve Tomsky, reporting to the commissioners.

“Our county is changing; we’ve had several murders and deaths that are suspicious,” he said.

To investigate deaths in the county, Tomsky has hired a death investigator, Jill Schulman, as the deputy coroner.

“Having a certified death investigator in our office can help protect our county from lawsuits and put criminals behind bars,” Tomsky said.

• To those who did not get a notice form Peak Alerts about the fire at the Fossil Beds, there is a reason.

“If you live outside the area, you are not going to get notification,” Stone said. “Or if you aren’t properly signed up, you won’t get notifications.”

As of July 27, the fire was 100 % contained.