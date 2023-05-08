A fast-moving issue targeting Teller County’s intergovernmental service agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement is on-again, off-again. At issue is SB 23-1100 that prohibits state and local governments from participation in immigration detention.

Sheriff Jason Mikesell is the only law enforcement officer in the state that has a 287(g) agreement with ICE. The agreement allows Mikesell to hold persons with active immigration arrest warrants and those ordered detained by ICE.

The senate bill effectively removed Mikesell’s agreement with ICE.

After multiple appearances before the state legislature, Teller County commissioners secured an amendment to the bill that would re-instate the terms of the agreement.

At the end of April, the Colorado Senate voted to remove the amendment.

“There’s a false narrative out there that we are killing people in our jails, that we are hunting down people of color and that’s not true,” said Commissioner Dan Williams, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting April 27.

In the attempt to halt the removal of the amendment, the commissioners and Sheriff Mikesell wrote a letter to Gov. Jared Polis requesting that he veto the bill.

In the letter, the commissioners argue that the county only holds immigrants already in the system, those who have committed crimes and are wanted by ICE. While in the jail, the immigrants maintain contact with their families, receive legal and medical services and mental health assessments, the letter states.

The commissioners argue that, if the bill passes, the detainees will be transferred to a large facility in Denver, which is run by the private GEO company. Thus, the prisoners would lose contact with their families; as well, there is no state oversight of the facility with 1,500 beds.

The bill prohibits local governments from signing contracts with the federal government. The letter states that 62 of 64 Colorado counties have contracts with federal agencies such as the FBI, Homeland Defense, the Department of Defense and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The agreement with ICE has been working for 23 years because the jail treats the detainees with dignity and respect, the letter states.

In other legislative issues, the commissioners are also testifying against a proposed bill that would ban assault weapons. (The bill failed again in the legislative session May 1).

Of more than 600 people who showed up to testify in April, 80% were against the ban, Stone said.

“I continue to be frustrated that the legislature would focus on an inanimate object and ignore skyrocketing crime, violent crime,” he said. “Believe it or not, stolen cars do not steal themselves.”

Stone railed against legislation that punishes criminals according to the market value of the stolen car.

“The penalties are less for stealing a cheap car,” Stone said. “They’ve done this across the board on many crimes.”