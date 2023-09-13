I was 21 years-old when I reported aboard a U.S. Navy guided missile cruiser homeported in Gaeta, Italy where I tasted my first Italian-prepared pizza.

I hadn’t even finished unpacking my seabag when I ventured into town, stopped at a local ristorante, and ordered an onion and pepperoni pizza. I watched the chef work the dough in the same way a painter diligently applies pigment to his canvas. After carefully placing each topping, the chef lowered the sauce-covered sphere into a stone oven.

Although the pale, red-orange sauce smacked of diluted tomato soup, the flavor was everything I had imagined it to be. Yum!

As I chowed down, I reflected on my childhood when feasting on the boxed pre-measured Chef Boyardee pizza mix was the norm. Now that I was on my own and could eat whatever I wanted, I decided to pursue this tasty foodstuff, and I did so like a thoroughbred careening down the track toward triple crown glory.

I learned how to prepare my own pizza dough from scratch, and my wife, Peggy, showed me how to make a tastier, thicker sauce. After a few lessons, I set out to create the ultimate pizza designed specifically for my palate, hoping to surpass what I had tasted in Italy.

Before long I graduated from hamburger, olives, onions and sausage toppings to cabbage, carrots and cauliflower. I even experimented with bread crumbs, crushed cornflakes and croutons. I tried everything, devouring more toppings during my experimentations than at mealtime, all in an attempt to create my own signature flavor.

Because of the variety of toppings, my pizza often more resembled abstract art than a meal. If I do say so myself, I never sausage a beautiful piece of work (bad pun). Oh, if my pizzas could talk, they no doubt would have lots of cheesy things to say (another bad pun).

After years of gorging on garbage-laced pizza, I resorted to only sausage and onions since too many toppings masked the overall flavor. Now I know why the mushroom is a favorite topping — he’s a fungi (Ugh).

In time, grocery stores sold pre-measured pizza dough packets which made my job easier when accommodating a family of six. Now, after 40 years, I have retired from preparing my own pizza and have returned to ordering from a local outlet. Strangely, I feel as if I have broken a sacred tradition which even tomato paste can’t fix.

Sigh! Gone are the days when I could devour a large pizza overflowing with numerous toppings. Nowadays, two slices with two toppings only is my limit. In fact, my favorite pizza outlet cuts my meal into six slices instead of eight. There is no way I can finish eight slices.

In conclusion, I realize I could have written about other topics instead of wasting valuable newspaper space with tales about my experimenting with this tasty Italian dish. Suffice it to say, I have come full circle in my experimentation, when dreams of creating the ultimate pizza have given way to a more sensible way of enjoying this popular flatbread foodstuff.

Looking back, I realize some things are best left to the professionals. I must confess, my experiences have made me understand why Jabba is at the forefront of everything pizza. It’s because no one out-pizzas the Hutt.

William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at [email protected].