An intergenerational relationship between the children of Summit Elementary School in Divide and their older neighbors at Teller Senior Coalition has benefits for each.

The connection began when Summit students recently collected food for coalition clients. In a tit-for-tat gesture, the coalition donated winter footwear for the students. Funded by donations, the boots were from Zebz Outfooter in Woodland Park.

“We want to continue having a relationship with the school,” said Kathy Lowry, executive director of the coalition, a nonprofit organization.

In the first face-to-face interaction between the generations, TSC board members and clients initiated a read-a-thon March 24 at the school.

“We are trying to create an intergenerational partnership,” Lowry said. “Seniors don’t often get a lot of interaction with the younger generation.”

The pictures tell the story, of happy faces all around on both sides.

“I cannot thank you enough for today! What a magical experience for our children, our school, and our community,” Katie Rexford, the school principal, said, in an email to Lowry. “I am so excited about our partnership and building future opportunities to work together!”

Next up is an invitation to the students to come on over and play Bingo.

“I am looking forward to our next event together,” Rexford said in the email.