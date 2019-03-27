Ginger Slocum has been hired as the new principal at Columbine Elementary School beginning in the 2019-20 school year.
Slocum received her bachelor of arts and masters degrees in curriculum and instruction, and a post-master’s degree in educational leadership and administration, all from Illinois State University. She has 23 years’ experience in education and is currently serving as principal at Fitzsimmons Middle School in Bailey, Colo.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Slocum as our new Columbine Elementary Principal,” said WPSD Assistant Superintendent Linda Murray. “She comes to us with extensive experience and strong leadership skills. We are fortunate to have found such a highly competent and compassionate leader who loves children and is ready to be an integral part of our community.”
Slocum and her husband have two daughters, in eighth and fourth grades.
“It’s exciting to add Ms. Slocum to our WPSD family,” said Superintendent Steve Woolf. “Her passion and love to students and staff will help us continue and build the strong traditions that exist, not only at Columbine Elementary, but throughout our district and entire community. We are excited to welcome the Slocum family to our community.”
Slocum is replacing Veronica Wolken, who will retire at the end of this school year.