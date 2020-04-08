This season, seven students went “WILD” attending a six-week Master Class at Columbine Elementary. These fifth-grade students became the first Wildlife Ambassadors in a program that grew out of the Deer Education Task Force of the City of Woodland Park.
The class series began with a presentation by local wildlife rehabilitators on the needs of various species of wildlife in our area, followed by two major issues related to deer in our community.
The first issue was that of safety on our highways, and weeks were spent observing deer- traffic patterns in the students’ neighborhoods and on US 24 and Colo. 67. The students plotted their data alongside city records on a 3D city map.
Using deer models, flashing deer-crossing traffic signs, and posting lower speed limits, they designed a prototype plan to present to the City Council and CDOT to aid the community in creating deer safety on the highways.
The City grounds manager and the Keep Woodland Park Beautiful committee are partnering with the students for the second phase of the project, the Adopt A Garden Program.
Based on gardening practices they learned from a Master Gardener, the students designed landscape sketches that include deer-resistant plantings for Lion’s Park. The planting and ongoing maintenance of the gardens this summer will be provided through a collaboration of high school students from Panther Academy, SPED and SWAP.
Signs in the gardens will identify the variety of deer-resistant plants, as well as methods to further discourage deer from eating them. This will serve as a guide for residents in the community in planting their own gardens.
Last fall, student council representatives at the high school also presented safety tips for driving with the deer in mind during the Drive Smart Program.
The synergy of these student ambassadors working together to contribute to Woodland Park demonstrates the potential of young people to make significant contributions to their community.