The vacant lot next to Cripple Creek City Hall is about to undergo a major, artistic transformation in the form of a giant mural. The person tasked for this feat is Joseph Harris, who has 50 years experience painting murals.
The mural will be the largest Harris has ever worked on in his career. It will take two years to finish and will cost about $19,000. Members of the Cripple Creek City Council agreed last week to begin work on Harris’ contract.
The mural will cover two entire walls of the vacant lot. Some artistic renderings were presented at city hall, but Harris said there are a lot more details to come.
The mural will feature some of Cripple Creek’s prominent historical figures and some people still living in Cripple Creek today. In the mural, these people will be looking out from the windows of a passenger train cruising over a tall, wooden bridge. Pikes Peak, as viewed from Cripple Creek, will be painted in the background.
The mural will also include a cave with a ferocious bear dwelling within, a mine tunnel and an aspen grove filled with chipmunks and blue birds. Harris said the mural will even include some optical illusions, with some parts of the mural appearing to move or shift when viewed from different angles.
“That’s going to be an exciting thing for people to see,” Harris said.
City Administrator Mark Campbell said the mural is part of a larger effort to beautify the vacant lot. Campbell envisions the lot eventually becoming a park where families can enjoy musical performances and Shakespeare. The cost for adding a stage, bathrooms and a concession stand would cost around $150,000. A sprinkler system and grass seeds will be added in the fall.
Bands will be playing in the vacant lot this summer to test the acoustics. Campbell, a former musician, said the stage will be engineered so the noise doesn’t disturb people who live behind the lot.
Campbell said the city will utilize grants from Great Outdoors Colorado, which offers grants to local governments for enhancing open spaces.
The mural is sentimental to Harris because he grew up in Cripple Creek. When he was 9, he landed his first project designing the logo for Cripple Creek’s newspaper. He’s gained plenty of experience since then, but he said he still gets nervous before starting a big project.
“I have a little stage fright,” he said. “But I just have to get to work.”
Harris said he’d like to talk with community members about their ideas for things to include in the mural. Council member Meghan Rozell was concerned that city hall hadn’t asked for the community’s thoughts about converting the vacant lot into a park.
“I just want to make sure that we have a fully comprehensive idea for what we’re doing and that we have full community input for that project,” Rozell said. “I just want to make sure that it’s something that they are equally as excited about.”
Campbell has designed similar parks at other towns where he worked in local government. Those parks became jewels of the community that attracted people from miles away who wanted a place for family gatherings and entertainment, he said.