A canvas of artistry, Ania Milo breezes into a room with fashion flair and a vibrant sense of style. Wearing leggings of various hues, a long scarf draped over a silver necklace, silver rings, a green strip of hair and adorned with tattoos, Milo is a personality force.
On the go in her multicolored van painted with geometric shapes — another of her artistic ventures — Milo teaches the monthly Friday Night Creative Chill for Woodland Park Parks and Recreation. The first one is set for Jan. 28.
The class includes wine and artists’ supplies provided by Milo — and no experience required. “I didn’t discover I could paint until about 15 years ago,” she said.
A new resident of Ute Pass from Baltimore, Md., Milo settled down in a converted barn where she lives, paints and dreams up new ideas. “It’s fabulous, with light and all kinds of neat stuff,” she said. “I’ve put my sweat, my pain and creativity into this barn.”
From a career with the National Security Agency, with top-secret security clearance, in addition to service as a medic in the Army, Milo embraced art in retirement. In a time of losses and illness, art served as therapy. “I have a degree in several things, including psychology, so art was the next step,” she said.
In addition to psychology, Milo has a master’s degree in Leadership in Teaching, and a bachelor’s degree in linguistics. “I was born in Poland, and came to the United States when I was 13,” she said. “I didn’t speak English at all.”
As well, she is a dissertation away from earning a Ph.D. in organizational psychology.
But after two years of traumatic events, including contracting COVID, Milo packed her bags and came to Colorado.
“I’m starting over,” she said. “It’s difficult; I was established in Baltimore, but I put my house on the market and sold it in eight days.”
In Woodland Park, she joined the Mountain Artists nonprofit organization and, through her business, Date to Paint, hosts her first pet-portrait class at Reserve Our Gallery in Woodland Park. For the three-hour pet portrait class that begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 5, reservations are at Reserve our Gallery, email reserveourgallery@gmail.com or call(719-401-2301.
“I’m starting to plug in to the arts’ world and am hoping to have exhibits in other places,” she said.
The Friday Night Creative Chill is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Tickets are $45. To register, call parks and rec at 719-687-5225.