With the stay-at-home mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic comes a revival of the Victory Garden.
“Victory Gardens were started in World War I and again in World War II to promote local gardening in times of stress,” said Mark Platten, Teller County’s extension agent for Colorado State University.
While farmers went off to the battlefields, their departures left a gap in American agriculture, which led to the birth of the Victory Garden.
“The goal was to have Americans grow gardens in their backyards,” Platten said. “A garden is something that feels good, is positive — plus it’s getting out and growing something.”
More than 5 million Americans signed on to grow a garden during WWI and WWII. The nationwide movement has similarities during the current pandemic, with a goal this time to reduce the rate of infection.
Another goal is to “invite people to go into a garden and share some of the produce,” Platten said.
He noted that, “During the 2007-2008 recession, we had a ton of people wanting to know how to grow their own produce, from an economic standpoint mostly. We could possibly run into that same scenario again.”
To sign up for the CSU Extension’s Grow & Give Modern Victory Garden Project, go to cmg.extension.colostate.edu/grow-give. It provides instruction on how to grow your own Victory Garden and donate the excess produce to those in need.