In an awards ceremony Nov. 5 at the Colorado State Patrol Office, Richard Krochta was honored for his life-saving actions during the early morning hours of Aug. 29, when he pulled two passengers from a wrecked burning vehicle near Woodland Park.
Krochta accepted the Certificate of Honor, bestowed upon a private citizen or external organization for the demonstration of an exceptional degree of judgement, initiative and/or competence, the CSP said in a press release.
As The Courier reported in its Sept. 5 issue, around 3:51 a.m. that August morning, Krochta, a commercial truck driver for Savage Services of Midvale, Utah, was driving along U.S. Highway 24 about two miles west of Woodland Park when he spotted a vehicle on fire off the north side of the highway. The driver, Scott Smith, had fallen asleep while driving and drifted off the right side of the road where the vehicle collided with trees. The vehicle caught fire from the crash and both Smith and his passenger, Denese Kostrzewa, were injured.
Upon seeing the wreck, Krochta stopped his vehicle to deploy his fire extinguisher. As he approached the vehicle, he heard cries for help and pulled Smith and Kostrzewa from the vehicle as flames fully engulfed the car. Following an investigation, troopers determined Krochta saved Smith’s and Kostrzewa’s lives.
Savage Services transports copper concentrate from a Cripple Creek area gold mine to Colorado Springs and began operating this route in February. Krochta has been employed with this company for eight months.