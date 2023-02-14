Some mountains make you stare. Cheyenne Mountain is one of them.

The eye roams across that granite face, across the artistry sculpted by time. The mind wonders about North American Aerospace Defense Command inside this natural fortress, and about the tribes, homesteads and Army expansion the mountain loomed over through the years.

Sundance Trail is perfect for this meditating. Cheyenne Mountain remains in view for most of the loop. It’s one of the premier trips within this Cheyenne Mountain State Park in southern Colorado Springs.

A caveat: We’ve found the trail to be seasonal, a muddy mess as snow melts and temperatures climb. Consider calling ahead to the state park for conditions.

Solitude is always dependable. While parking lots at North Cheyenne Cañon and other city parks fill on weekends, we’ve always found plenty of room here at the Limekiln trailhead. No doubt the entrance fee keeps many away. Sundance Trail is too often missed.

We typically start the loop at the short steps by the southern edge of the Limekiln parking lot, near the playground. This starts us through a grassland home to prairie dogs, the mountain in clear, humbling view. The trail gently ascends and stretches westward, flowing between oak woods to tall evergreens. This flow attracts beginner mountain bikers.

Red markers will keep you on Sundance. We stayed straight at the first Y,” then hung right at the following ”T,” bending around to Fort Carson overlooks. At yellow markers for Talon Trail, stay straight to find the red ones again.

The second half of the loop travels between intimate hillsides before reentering sunshine. At the “T” for Zook loop, go right for the parking lot.

Trip log: 3.3 miles round trip (loop), 425 feet elevation gain

Difficulty: Easy

Getting there: State park at 410 JL Ranch Heights Road. Entrance off Colorado 115, across from Fort Carson gate. Past the pay kiosk, the Limekiln parking lot is to the left.

FYI: $9 day pass per vehicle. Hiking and biking, portion for equestrians. No dogs.

Contact the writer: seth.boster@gazette.com