This wasn’t just any old cup stacking exercise for students at Colorado Springs Christian School in Woodland Park. No, this one was the 2019 STACK UP! contest where the school helped hundreds of thousands of stackers around the nation achieve the world record for “Most People Sport Stacking at Multiple Locations in One Day.”
But it sure looked like fun that red-letter day, Nov. 14, when the entire student body, from grades K-6, stacked like the pros.
“Cup stacking is good for hand-eye and left/right brain coordination,” said Sally Cramer, the school’s physical education teacher. “Cup stacking enhances teamwork and gives them an appreciation for classical music.”
The regional representatives of the World Sport Stacking Association reached out to the school, saying they could be part of breaking the world record, Cramer said.
“The contest got the kids doing something bigger than their own little world,” she said.
Last week, Cramer got the news, “We did it!” The students were among 638,503 stackers from 2,739 schools and organizations from 26 locations who took part in that day.
The 2019 STACK UP! also broke previous WSSA records for the number of organizations and participants ready to join with others around the world on Guinness World Records Day.
“You and your schools came through to help push us past the previous record of 624,390!” the WSSA said.