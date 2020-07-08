Known for her ability to secure grants and donations for organizations in southern Teller County, Mary Bielz appealed to the owner of Murphy Constructors of Colorado Springs for help with a weatherization project on the home of a beloved Victor resident.
Writing as the chair of Community of Caring Foundation, Bielz emphasized the need for updated insulation at the home of Sandy Daniel, widow of Don Daniel, in Victor.
After reading the letter, business owner Chuck Murphy agreed to donate the labor for the project that included new siding and rain gutters along with caulking for the window sills. Home Depot in Colorado Springs donated the materials.
“Siding would not only add to their home’s heating value but, more importantly, allow (Sandy Daniel) to acquire insurance to protect their one and only financial asset,” Bielz wrote.
Bielz cited the volunteer service of the Sandy and Don Daniel. Sandy Daniel led the Hill Top 4-H group for 25 years and helped to secure a swingset and fence for Wallace Park in Victor. Over the years, the couple donated clothing, hats, coats and gloves for clients of the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek. Don Daniel was the city’s mayor from 2017 to 2019, served 12 years as a council member and six years as a planning commissioner and was a member of the school board for eight years.
Six years ago, Black Hills Energy provided insulation for the Daniel home through its weatherization program but, with Victor’s harsh weather, the insulation materials were damaged.
The the 223 N. 6th St. home has generational ties to the city of Victor. Built in 1895, it has been in the family since 1957, when Sandy Daniel’s grandparents, Axel and Betzi Olson, purchased it.
Sandy’s mother, Shirley Olson Beach, wrote a history of the Olson family for a work titled “Working Together to Preserve Historic Victor,” sponsored by the Victor Heritage Society.
Recently, Chuck Murphy and his wife, Mary Lou, drove to Victor to review the project, accompanied by Bielz, along with Ted Borden and Veldean Meyers, executive director and executive assistant of the Community of Caring/Aspen Mine Center.
Mary Lou Murphy’s great-grandmother grew up in Goldfield in southern Teller County. The Murphys own historic buildings in Victor and Cripple Creek.
“Chuck Murphy is the best historical preservation constructor I’ve ever met and he’s always had a heart for Victor,” Beach said. “Plus he and Mary Lou are just plain quality people.”
In response to another request by Bielz, Murphy’s company made several repairs to St. Victor’s Catholic Church, including shoring up the foundation and patching the roof. In July 2016, the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs gave the church to the Friends of St. Victor’s, who are charged with operating and maintaining the historic church as a sacred building. Bielz is the president of the “Friends,” a nonprofit organization.
“Chuck is the angel of Victor,” Bielz said.