Huzzah!

The Colorado Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 46th year, with festivities commencing this weekend and continuing weekends through Aug. 6.

The annual summer fair held in Larkspur transports visitors back to the 1500s in a fully immersive village, complete with jousting knights, jolly music and juggling jesters.

“When you walk through the gates, you are walking into a replica 16th-century village complete with craftsman, merchants, characters,” said Kristy Ekiss, manager of operations for the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

Throughout the summer, there will be different themed weekends at the festival. These include subjects such as pirates, wine and revelry, ale and art and a children’s weekend. This opening weekend will be themed magic and fantasy.

“I like to consider the theme weekend kind of the cherry on top of the sundae,” Ekiss said. “We still have quality entertainment that is here for the whole run of the show; the theme weekends are just like a little extra something special that we throw in to make each weekend feel a little different.”

If you go What: Colorado Renaissance Festival When: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 6 Where: 650 Perry Park Ave., Larkspur Price: Adults $25-$28, kids $11-$12, under 5 free; 303-688-6010; coloradorenaissance.com

Ekiss estimates this year’s festival will have a cast of around 100 characters, with entertainment including music, acrobatics, comedy routines, dancing and fire handlers. There will be 10 stages spread throughout the festival.

The festival is also gearing up for several new acts this year, including Jacques Ze Whipper, a comedic whip cracker who is making his Colorado debut. The festival is also welcoming the Rin Tin Thoms Circus for aerial stunts, and “The Elephant Experience,” which will let visitors get up close to learn about elephants.

“I think our entertainment is truly something special,” Ekiss said. “I think we have entertainment of the top-notch quality even in the Renaissance Fair world, with some of the best people that you can get.”

One of the biggest attractions each year is the live jousting, Ekiss said, which is held three times a day.

“We have live action jousting, which is not something you’re not going to see every day,” she said. “We always recommend the joust.”

In addition to the entertainment, the festival will have nine kitchens to grab some grub and ale — including the classic giant turkey leg.

Don’t forget to stop by the artisans’ shops at this year’s festival, which will be selling everything from hand-sewn gowns to wooden swords, as well as tarot card readings and fortunes.

As far as tips for first-time festivalgoers, Ekiss encourages visitors to come in costume and be ready to have some fun. “It’s huge. We try to make everybody feel like they’re part of the cast, and try to make them part of the magic,” she said.

“I recommend wearing a costume if you really want to be part of the magic. It really helps to just kind of get the most out of your experience.”