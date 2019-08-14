A day to boast about Colorado’s agricultural products, this Friday’s Woodland Park Farmers Market will feature representatives from Colorado Proud.
A program of the United States Department of Agriculture, Colorado Proud celebrates 20 years this month with a statewide tour to promote products made and produced in the state such as meats, jams, jellies, salsas and coffee roasters.
“We’ll have information about Colorado agriculture and what it means to our communities and our economy,” said Wendy White, spokesperson for the program. “We promote Colorado produce as healthy eating.”
In two decades, the program has grown from 65 members to 2,700, including farmers, ranchers, schools, farmers markets and restaurants. “September 18 is Colorado Proud School Meals Day, so we encourage schools to incorporate local ingredients in their menus and educate kids about agriculture,” White said.
As tastes change and more people are concerned about healthy eating, Colorado Proud titles the tour “The Next Generation of Ag,” in honor of August as Colorado Proud month.
On Friday, White will be available to answer questions about Colorado agriculture and highlight the new logo, which identifies products grown and produced by members.
“When consumers support Colorado Proud food and agricultural products, they are helping support farmers, local businesses and the 170,000 jobs created within the industry,” states a release from Colorado Proud.
White will be at the booth Friday to answer questions and provide information. “We will have a map that shows the counties in the state and the major crops from each county as well as the top agricultural counties in the state,” White said. “It’s a good interactive visual to start a conversation.”
The Woodland Park Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in Memorial Park.