This is the time of year that Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers receive calls about well-intentioned, yet misguided people who have picked up fawns believing they had been abandoned.
"Occasionally people take fawns into their home and try to feed them store bought milk," said Wildlife Officer Ian Petkash. "This is obviously not what they need. They need to be left undisturbed where their mother left them. Picking up a fawn is not only illegal; it often leads to a situation where they must be euthanized."
During the spring, wildlife give birth to their young and it is not uncommon to see a newborn deer, elk, pronghorn or moose laying unattended in the forest. Hoofed animals will give birth and then place their young in a location they can easily get back to while feeding. These babies don’t have a scent, which protects them from predators. The mothers don’t stay with them, because they do have a scent. When they need to feed their babies, they call them away from where they are sleeping, feed them and then send them back to their spot, Petkash said.
If hiking and you see a young animal, like a fawn, view them from a distance and don’t go near them, he advises. If the mother seed you, she can become aggressive to protect her young and can injure you.
Taking the baby is detrimental to their well-being and is illegal. They need their mother’s milk to survive and if they are moved, chances of returning the baby and the mother finding it again are slim. Animal mothers who are unable to find their young will search a while, but then will move on.
Taking photos should also be done from a distance; don’t try and take a selfie at close range or disturb the animal in any way. And don’t feed them or try coaxing them with food. Food, other than their mother’s milk is harmful.
If you feel a baby deer or other wildlife is abandoned, and you didn’t see the mother, contact CPW and let them decide what, if anything, needs to be done. The Southeast Region office may be reached at 719-227-5200. Find more information online at cpw.state.co.us.